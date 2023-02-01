Jeff Landry among 20 attorneys general who warned Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Attorney generals in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states.(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB/AP) - Twenty attorneys general in conservative-led states have warned CVS and Walgreens that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is one of the 20.

A letter was sent from Missouri AG Andrew Bailey, co-signed by the other 19, to the companies saying the sale of abortion pills would violate federal law and abortion laws in many states. But Bailey didn’t specify what legal action would be taken.

19 states have imposed restrictions on abortion pills, but there’s a court battle over whether they have the power to do so in defiance of the FDA policy. A physician and a company that makes the pill Mifepristone filed separate lawsuits last month seeking to strike down bans in North Carolina and West Virginia.

A spokesman for Walgreens said the company is not currently dispensing the drug, although they are working to become eligible through an FDA-mandated certification process.

Messages left with CVS by the associated press were not immediately returned.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr.
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP
Sophia Guillory
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
Kendrick Washington
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case
Left to Right: Rita Rabalais and Daveon McCullough
Teen convicted of 1994 murder of Rita Rabalais now eligible for parole consideration

Latest News

Reginald Elloie
Officials: SU student killed in crash on interstate; Balloon release held on campus
Jeffery Istre
Jeffery Istre joins race for governor
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast