Jeff Landry among 20 attorneys general who warned Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills

(KALB/AP) - Twenty attorneys general in conservative-led states have warned CVS and Walgreens that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is one of the 20.

A letter was sent from Missouri AG Andrew Bailey, co-signed by the other 19, to the companies saying the sale of abortion pills would violate federal law and abortion laws in many states. But Bailey didn’t specify what legal action would be taken.

19 states have imposed restrictions on abortion pills, but there’s a court battle over whether they have the power to do so in defiance of the FDA policy. A physician and a company that makes the pill Mifepristone filed separate lawsuits last month seeking to strike down bans in North Carolina and West Virginia.

A spokesman for Walgreens said the company is not currently dispensing the drug, although they are working to become eligible through an FDA-mandated certification process.

Messages left with CVS by the associated press were not immediately returned.

