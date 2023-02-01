LCU men’s, women’s basketball games Thursday postponed due to winter weather

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the second time in as many weeks, Louisiana Christian has had a pair of games postponed due to inclement weather.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the school announced that their game on Thursday versus Huston-Tillotson had been pushed back a few weeks. The winter weather and icy conditions over in Texas prevented HT from leaving Austin.

The game against HT will be made up on Monday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. in Pineville.

LCU is still working to find a makeup date for their game against Xavier.

