LCU men’s, women’s basketball games Thursday postponed due to winter weather

Sr. F KJ Bilbo between 3 Howard Payne players for a lay-up during Thursday's game.
Sr. F KJ Bilbo between 3 Howard Payne players for a lay-up during Thursday's game.(Alena Noakes/Wildcat Media.)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the second time in as many weeks, Louisiana Christian has had a pair of games postponed due to inclement weather.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the school announced that their game on Thursday versus Huston-Tillotson had been pushed back a few weeks. The winter weather and icy conditions over in Texas prevented HT from leaving Austin.

The game against HT will be made up on Monday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. in Pineville.

LCU is still working to find a makeup date for their game against Xavier.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr.
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP
Sophia Guillory
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
Kendrick Washington
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case
Left to Right: Rita Rabalais and Daveon McCullough
Teen convicted of 1994 murder of Rita Rabalais now eligible for parole consideration

Latest News

LCU hopes to keep the wins coming as they host John Melvin
LSUA has another tough task this weekend
LCU hopes to keep the wins coming as they host John Melvin
LSUA has another tough task this weekend