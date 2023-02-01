LCU hopes to keep the wins coming as they host John Melvin

College Baseball
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats beat Dillard in all four games last week and look to keep things rolling against John Melvin this weekend.

The Wildcats played perfectly in all four matchups, committing no errors in any of the contests.

LCU’s defense has been great as they allowed only two runs in those four matchups.

Head Coach Mike Brynes said that the team is just looking to build off of last week’s performance.

“We just want to get better every day,” said Byrnes. “We have to tell our kids our goal is to be better than yesterday, because I think if we can continue to build and stay injury free, we can have a good ball club.”

