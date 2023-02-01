LHSAA releases 2023 girls’ soccer playoff brackets

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 girls’ soccer playoff brackets, and several Central Louisiana teams made the postseason.

Click each tab for the full bracket, and the home teams are listed second.

DIVISION I:

#21 Destrehan vs #12 ASH

DIVISION II:

#22 North Vermillion vs #11 Tioga

#18 Nat Central vs #15 East Jefferson

DIVISION III:

#25 Buckeye vs #8 University Lab

#22 Leesville vs #11 Lutcher

#23 Livonia vs #10 Grant (Feb. 5, 3:30 p.m. @ Grant High School)

DIVISION IV:

#32 Rapides vs #1 Loyola Prep

#25 Menard vs #8 Louise McGehee

#31 Delta Charter vs #2 Grace Christian

