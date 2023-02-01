LSP: 16 suspects facing charges related to medical insurance fraud, theft

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said several people have been arrested or are wanted on charges related to medical insurance fraud and theft.

According to Louisiana State Police, the arrests and charges came following an investigation that began in May of 2021. That’s when authorities with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started looking into a group of 16 suspects.

According to Louisiana State Police, the group of suspects was found to have knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents throughout 2019 and 2020. Investigators said the suspects claimed to have suffered from an accidental injury in order to get benefits totaling more than $85,000 from AFLAC.

According to Louisiana State Police, the following suspects were arrested in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish:

Georgie Jones, 35, of Houma

Katie Pierre, 63, of Houma

Latonya Bergeron, 42, of Houma

Megean Pierre, 33, of Houma

Nicholas Ward, 36, of Houma

Rayne Pierre, 41, of Gonzales

Saundra Smith, 54, of Houma

Tamara Matthews, 43, of Houma

Yolanda Tillman, 49, of Houma

Nikita Gilton, 36, of Thibodaux

Louisiana State Police said the people listed below are still wanted:

Herman E. Verdin Jr., 48, of Houma

Christopher J. Walls, 34, of Houma

Perry J. Pierre, 38, of Houma

Cory Butler, 48, of Houma

James T. Lathan, 58, of Raceland

Darrel D. Charles, 38, of Raceland

Louisiana State Police said the investigation is ongoing.

