LSP: 16 suspects facing charges related to medical insurance fraud, theft

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said several people have been arrested or are wanted on charges related to medical insurance fraud and theft.

According to Louisiana State Police, the arrests and charges came following an investigation that began in May of 2021. That’s when authorities with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started looking into a group of 16 suspects.

According to Louisiana State Police, the group of suspects was found to have knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents throughout 2019 and 2020. Investigators said the suspects claimed to have suffered from an accidental injury in order to get benefits totaling more than $85,000 from AFLAC.

According to Louisiana State Police, the following suspects were arrested in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish:

  • Georgie Jones, 35, of Houma
  • Katie Pierre, 63, of Houma
  • Latonya Bergeron, 42, of Houma
  • Megean Pierre, 33, of Houma
  • Nicholas Ward, 36, of Houma
  • Rayne Pierre, 41, of Gonzales
  • Saundra Smith, 54, of Houma
  • Tamara Matthews, 43, of Houma
  • Yolanda Tillman, 49, of Houma
  • Nikita Gilton, 36, of Thibodaux

Louisiana State Police said the people listed below are still wanted:

  • Herman E. Verdin Jr., 48, of Houma
  • Christopher J. Walls, 34, of Houma
  • Perry J. Pierre, 38, of Houma
  • Cory Butler, 48, of Houma
  • James T. Lathan, 58, of Raceland
  • Darrel D. Charles, 38, of Raceland

Louisiana State Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr.
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP
Sophia Guillory
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
Left to Right: Rita Rabalais and Daveon McCullough
Teen convicted of 1994 murder of Rita Rabalais now eligible for parole consideration
Kendrick Washington
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case

Latest News

RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area
Jeffery Istre
Jeffery Istre joins race for governor
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
State Fire Marshal’s Office outlines 2022 performance