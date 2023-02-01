LSUA has another tough task this weekend

College Baseball
(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals have started the season off with a sweep over the 11th-ranked Oklahoma City Stars, but they will face another formidable opponent this weekend - the Loyola Wolfpack.

LSUA started its schedule this way because, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

Even though the Wolfpack, which is one of the top teams in the NAIA conference from a year ago, did not start the season off the right way, Head Coach Kody Gautreaux said their start to the season will not affect how they will play this weekend. He still expects Loyola to give everything they have on Friday.

“I think us sweeping Oklahoma City added more fuel to the fire,” said Gautreaux. “They will be motivated to prove that they are better than us. I expect a fun series between us two starting on Friday.”

LSUA will be in New Orleans to face the Wolfpack. The first pitch will be thrown at 2 p.m.

