RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022.

A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber handgun was taken from the residence. The suspect sustained injuries during the crime and blood was found at the scene. The gun is valued at about $700.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact RPSO or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. We never want your name. We just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.