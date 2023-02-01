RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area

(mgn)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022.

A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber handgun was taken from the residence. The suspect sustained injuries during the crime and blood was found at the scene. The gun is valued at about $700.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact RPSO or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. We never want your name. We just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr.
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP
Sophia Guillory
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
Kendrick Washington
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case
Left to Right: Rita Rabalais and Daveon McCullough
Teen convicted of 1994 murder of Rita Rabalais now eligible for parole consideration

Latest News

Jeffery Istre
Jeffery Istre joins race for governor
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
State Fire Marshal’s Office outlines 2022 performance