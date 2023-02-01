Special Session: House passes $45M insurance incentive bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On day three of the Special Session on Insurance in Baton Rouge, House lawmakers passed both bills on the allocation of $45 million to the Louisiana Insurance Incentive Fund.

House Bill 1 passed in a 90 to 8 vote and House Bill 2 passed uncontested after several hours of questions directed at Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon before the chamber.

The funds are an effort to entice insurance companies into doing business in the state ahead of hurricane season after several companies have left the state or become insolvent.

Donelon said the money would help 40,000 policyholders off of the books of Louisiana Citizens, which is the state’s insurer of last resort, and hopefully stabilize premiums. He said without the funding, thousands of people south of I-10 could lose their homes.

The two bills now head to the Senate Committee on Finance, which will meet Thursday, Feb. 2.

