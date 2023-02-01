Theatre Louisiana Christian presents debut of student-written play

PINEVILLE, La. - Theatre Louisiana Christian opens Thursday, Feb. 2, with the mysterious “It’s About Time,” which follows high school students around while they travel through time. This is the first-ever TLC production written and directed by a student, Dustin Morace.

“It was certainly challenging to do a show that has never been done before,” said LCU alumnus Samantha O’Banion, who plays Amelia Pimberton and is the costume designer in the show. “You can’t just look up information when you get stuck. But costuming a show with such an array of styles and time periods was incredibly fun.”

Morace, a senior theatre major from Tioga, agreed that it was stressful, but said it was rewarding in the end.

“I am very grateful to finally see my show performed on a stage after one year of revising it and six months to fully finalize it to be where I wanted it to be,” he said.

“It’s About Time” happens in different time periods, as Drew Murphy, played by senior Aaron Quartemont, and his five friends stumble upon a time machine and get scattered across time. This comedic story follows their journey throughout time trying to find each other and escape from a secret time agent society to get back home.

The production runs Feb. 2-3 and 9-10 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 4 and 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for LCU students, faculty and staff; $12 for senior citizens and non-LCU students and $15 for general admission. Groups of 10 or more may attend for $10. For additional information on ticket purchases, call 318-613-4064. Tickets may be purchased online or at the box office.

Copyright 2023 Louisiana Christian University. All rights reserved.