Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.

Two hours after issuing a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) message for the truck, a citizen reported that they spotted the truck abandoned behind an old home off of La. Hwy 3191.

After checking fingerprints and DNA evidence from the truck, the two juveniles, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old, were identified as suspects. Both were arrested and charged with simple burglary, felony theft of the fire truck and simple criminal damage to property. Both were then released to their parents.

NPSO said following the theft, the juveniles drove the stolen truck on La. Hwy 485 to I-49 near Allen. They turned around and traveled southbound on La. Hwy 485 and turned onto the Johnson Chute Road and traveled out to La. Hwy 1 north of Natchitoches. They then turned right on La. Hwy 1, traveling southbound into the city limits of Natchitoches and turning right on La. Hwy 3191, eventually ditching the fire truck behind the abandoned home and catching a ride.

