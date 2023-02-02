4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people have been arrested following a Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) investigation into narcotics activity in the Lakeshore Drive area of Pineville.

Complaints indicated that the owner of a Lakeshore Drive residence, Raegan Alan Boone, 63, was allowing people addicted to illegal narcotics to live in his house. RADE Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for his home.

Due to information that a wanted fugitive was living in the house, RADE Agents requested the assistance of the Rapides Parish SWAT to execute the search warrant.

On January 31, RPSO SWAT executed the search warrant and secured the residence with everyone inside. RADE Agents, Agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole and Pineville PD Detectives conducted the search.

Boone was found inside the residence. He was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of CDS II, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in jail, being held on a $15,000 bond.

Kandice Lee Trichel, 42, of Pineville, Kentrell Chaney, 33, of Pineville, and Garrett Thomas Laeger, 33, of Pineville, were arrested at the residence as well.

Trichel was charged with possession of CDS I, two counts of possession of CDS II, three counts of contempt of court and parole violation.

Chaney was charged with possession CDS I, two counts of possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of contempt of court, probation violation and parole violation.

Laeger was charged with parole violations.

All suspects remain in jail at this time.

