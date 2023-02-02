APSO: DC-3 offender escapes in Cottonport; quickly captured

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An offender escaped from the DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport on February 2 around 1:15 a.m., but was quickly captured.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Kenicia L. Tibbs, 30, of New Roads, was being transported to APSO DC-3. As she was being unloaded at the facility, she pushed the door of the transportation vehicle open and ran away on food. She was found around 2:34 a.m.

Tibbs was arrested for simple escape and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail Facility. She had been incarcerated for contempt of court - failure to appear (offenses originating in Pointe Coupee Parish). According to her history, she was not a violent offender.

An investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

