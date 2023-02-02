City of Natchitoches selected for $280,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All grant

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

The City of Natchitoches is proud to announce the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the City of Natchitoches $280,000 as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. This planning grant will allow the City to establish a SS4A Task Force that will facilitate meaningful community engagement and develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan to significantly reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries for both drivers and pedestrians.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Natchitoches was awarded funding for one of only 11 projects in Louisiana during Safe Streets and Roads for All Planning Grant cycle. Natchitoches residents can continue to count on this administration to proactively secure deeply sought-after federal funds for the betterment of all the city’s residents”, said Mayor Williams.

Once the Safe Streets and Roads for All Action Plan has been developed and adopted through meaningful community engagement, the City of Natchitoches will be positioned to solicit additional funding and implement strategies for long-term infrastructure improvements. Some of these strategies include traffic-calming measures and other proven safety countermeasures that will increase safety and equity throughout the Natchitoches community. Persons interested in gaining more knowledge about the impact of this grant win can visit https://www.transportation.gov/grants/SS4A.

To learn more about all of the City’s pending and awarded grants, contact the Mayor’s office at 318-352-2772.

