LCU spotlights heart health Feb. 8 with Dr. Gary Jones

PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana Christian University will host Dr. Gary Jones, a Louisiana cardiovascular surgeon, on Feb. 8 to discuss his campaign to “Keep Louisiana Walking.”

“February is Heart Health Month, and walking is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle,” said Dr. Sonia Tinsley, division chair for Allied Health. We want to prevent and manage heart disease in central Louisiana.”

“Keep Louisiana Walking” is a program that promotes awareness of the signs, symptoms and risk factors of peripheral artery disease (PAD) including a history of smoking, Type 2 diabetes, advanced age, high blood pressure, a family history of PAD and high cholesterol.

The program encourages mindfulness of leg or foot wounds that are slow to heal, unexplained leg pain or cramping, decreased nail and hair growth on feet and legs, and discoloration of feet and ankles.

(Karen Charter / LCU)

“Dr. Jones has graciously offered to come to campus and discuss what it takes to keep your heart healthy,” Tinsley said. “His initiative of ‘Keep Louisiana Walking’ goes along with our Step Up, CENLA program - which is to get our community physically active and decrease the risk for chronic health conditions.”

Jones is a native of Franklin and a graduate of Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans.

Jones said the purpose of his walking program is to provide education, early diagnosis and treatment of peripheral artery disease. He has been meeting with legislators to make them aware of PAD and the devastating effects of amputation and encouraging their support of the Amputation Reduction & Compassion Act.

“There is a desperate need for early screening and early intervention of peripheral artery disease,” Jones said.

Too much sitting and other sedentary activities can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. A more active lifestyle is key to the prevention and intervention of many illnesses and health conditions. Jones recommends walking 30 minutes a day to lower your risk of heart disease and stroke by 35% and Type 2 diabetes by 40%.

“The funding provided by The Rapides Foundation has enabled Louisiana Christian University to offer the community access to a wonderful place to enjoy the health benefits of physical activity,” Jones said.

The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. in the Granberry Conference Center and is free and open to the public. Attendees to the event will be invited to visit and walk the Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail on LCU’s campus, which is open daily to the public.

