Louisiana Christian tabs over 40 recruits on National Signing Day

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats stayed busy on National Signing Day 2023, bringing in over 40 new commits to Pineville.

The Wildcats have been able to see major improvements on the recruiting trail since joining the NAIA as a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference back in 2020. This move from Division III to NAIA gave the school the ability to offer recruits athletic scholarships to the players for the first time.

This recruiting boost has allowed the Wildcats under Head Coach Drew Maddox to recruit further and expand the brand of LCU. During last year’s recruiting class, the Wildcats signed the MaxPreps Player of the Year in Maine in Caden McDuffie. This year’s recruiting class focused back on the southern states signing the majority of the players from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

Breaking down the class, the Wildcats focused on skill positions along with the line of scrimmage. The Wildcats’ offensive approach under Coach Maddox has been to set the tone through the ground game as LCU ran for over 215 yards per game last season.

On the defensive end, the Wildcats are hoping the school’s next All-American comes from this recruiting class. In 2022, senior Micah Latin earned First-Team All-American honors recording a school-record 13 sacks to go along with 23 tackles for loss.

In a recruiting landscape that has seen more colleges, especially on the Division I level recruiting out of the transfer portal, Coach Maddox says it opens the door to more high school recruits being overlooked and ultimately choosing to sign with schools like Louisiana Christian.

The Wildcats head into their third season in the Sooner Athletic Conference coming off a 7-4 record and a 6-3 record in conference play.

