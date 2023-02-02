Mobile home in Natchez suffers heavy damage from overnight fire; man injured

NATCHEZ, La. (KALB) - A Natchez man was treated at a medical facility after a mobile home caught on fire Wednesday night around 10:20 p.m.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and several units from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 with assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Sam Clark Road in Natchez.

The mobile home was engulfed in flames and suffered heavy damage.

A 63-year-old man was transported from the scene by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, suffering from possible smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at the time in Natchez was 36 degrees with a wind chill factor of 30 degrees.

