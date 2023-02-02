National Signing Day 2023: Cenla athletes ink in college decision

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - National Signing Day 2023 delivered yet again as plenty of local recruits signed their letter of intent to play college football.

Several athletes participated in the early signing period, with a few expected to sign over the next week. Below is a list of all the athletes so far to have signed during both periods:

ALEXANDRIA SENIOR HIGH: Bryce Rushing - Harding University Datlan Cunnigham - Butler Community College

MANY HIGH SCHOOL: Tackett Curtis - University of Southern California

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL: Brian Young Jr. - Northwestern St. Tre’Darius Brown - Texas Tech Tyler Johnson - Auburn

PINEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: Jacob Asbury - Louisiana Christian Charlie Carr - John Melvin Jeremiah Moradi - John Melvin

TIOGA HIGH SCHOOL: Hayden Christman - Louisiana Tech



This list will be updated as more student-athletes sign their letter of intent. Big congratulations to all of our local athletes!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.