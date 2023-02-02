National Signing Day 2023: Cenla athletes ink in college decision
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - National Signing Day 2023 delivered yet again as plenty of local recruits signed their letter of intent to play college football.
Several athletes participated in the early signing period, with a few expected to sign over the next week. Below is a list of all the athletes so far to have signed during both periods:
- ALEXANDRIA SENIOR HIGH:
- Bryce Rushing - Harding University
- Datlan Cunnigham - Butler Community College
- MANY HIGH SCHOOL:
- Tackett Curtis - University of Southern California
- NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL:
- Brian Young Jr. - Northwestern St.
- Tre’Darius Brown - Texas Tech
- Tyler Johnson - Auburn
- PINEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL:
- Jacob Asbury - Louisiana Christian
- Charlie Carr - John Melvin
- Jeremiah Moradi - John Melvin
- TIOGA HIGH SCHOOL:
- Hayden Christman - Louisiana Tech
This list will be updated as more student-athletes sign their letter of intent. Big congratulations to all of our local athletes!
