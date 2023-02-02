National Signing Day 2023: Cenla athletes ink in college decision

ASH's Bryce Rushing signs letter of intent with Harding University.
ASH's Bryce Rushing signs letter of intent with Harding University.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - National Signing Day 2023 delivered yet again as plenty of local recruits signed their letter of intent to play college football.

Several athletes participated in the early signing period, with a few expected to sign over the next week. Below is a list of all the athletes so far to have signed during both periods:

  • ALEXANDRIA SENIOR HIGH:
    • Bryce Rushing - Harding University
    • Datlan Cunnigham - Butler Community College
  • MANY HIGH SCHOOL:
    • Tackett Curtis - University of Southern California
  • NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL:
    • Brian Young Jr. - Northwestern St.
    • Tre’Darius Brown - Texas Tech
    • Tyler Johnson - Auburn
  • PINEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL:
    • Jacob Asbury - Louisiana Christian
    • Charlie Carr - John Melvin
    • Jeremiah Moradi - John Melvin
  • TIOGA HIGH SCHOOL:
    • Hayden Christman - Louisiana Tech

This list will be updated as more student-athletes sign their letter of intent. Big congratulations to all of our local athletes!

