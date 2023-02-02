New housing assistance program helping buy dream homes for first responders, teachers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new housing assistance program, “Keys for Service,” which aims to support first responders and certified teachers in Louisiana with purchasing their dream homes.

If you are interested in learning more about the "Keys for Service" program, go to lhc.la.gov.
Joshua Hollins, Executive Director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation, said the program offers eligible participants a 4% down payment and closing cost assistance based on the mortgage/loan amount. He said this is a first-of-its-kind program in Louisiana.

The program offers eligible participants a 4% down payment and closing cost assistance based on the mortgage/loan amount.

