Winter system ‘causing havoc’ throughout airline industry

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A winter system hitting Northeast Texas froze over the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Airport, creating a backlog in cases over the last few days and leading to thousands of cancelations.

“Mother nature reared her ugly head again, and she is causing havoc all throughout the air transportation system,” said Scott Gammel, aviation director for Alexandria International Airport (AEX). “They are not able, not only American, but all the airlines in Dallas-Fort Worth, are unable to keep up with the demand for de-icing. Because of that, it’s created a backlog, and they are canceling numerous flights.”

American Airlines services AEX to the DFW hub, meaning about 180 passengers flying in and out of AEX could be affected by the system.

Gammel said passengers should plan ahead and check for cancelations, delays and any unique flying requirements. Most importantly, passengers should be aware that airlines are not allowing minors to fly unaccompanied, and they are not allowing pets and perishable items in anticipation that some passengers may be stranded in the airport for a few days.

“Call your airline, call Delta, call American and see what’s going on,” said Gammel. “During these times, most airlines will allow you to make changes with no penalties at all. So, we just encourage you to call ahead and talk to American and Delta and be sure that your plans have not been canceled.”

Conditions are expected to last through Thursday, Feb. 2. However, as the storm moves east, Gammel said there is a possibility Atlanta flights could soon be impacted as well.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.