3 arrested after drug bust on Kees Avenue in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three people were arrested in Alexandria after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust on Kees Avenue on Jan. 24.

Those arrested include:

Ladarius Dayquan Hicks , 25 Possession of CDS I with the intent to distribute Three counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute Possession of CDS III with intent to distribute Possession of CDS IV with the intent to distribute Possession of CDS V Possession of drug paraphernalia

Vanessa Nevills , 33 Possession of CDS I with the intent to distribute Three counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute Possession of CDS III with the intent to distribute Possession of CDS IV with the intent to distribute Possession of drug paraphernalia

Camille Demetrice Boyd , 36 Possession of CDS I Possession of counterfeit CDS II with intent to distribute Possession of counterfeit CDS III with intent to distribute Illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs Convicted felon in possession of a firearm Possession of drug paraphernalia Two counts of contempt – Failure to pay fine (Woodworth PD)



RADE said these arrests stem from a previous investigation that recently resulted in the arrest of Hicks back on Jan. 11. RADE said he was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics, a firearm and $9,219 in cash. He was able to post his $125,000 bond and was released from jail on Jan. 13.

As their investigation continued after Hick’s release from jail, RADE agents were able to determine possible narcotics activity coming from a home Hicks shared with Nevills on Kees Avenue.

On Jan. 24, RADE agents executed a search warrant. Agents said both Hicks and Nevills were present at the home and had several illegal drugs and money in their possession. Agents also searched a vehicle at the home belonging to Boyd. They said Boyd was found to be in possession of several illegal drugs and a gun. Boyd is a convicted felon and is currently prohibited from possessing a firearm.

All three were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Hicks was released on Jan. 31 on a $77,000 bond. Nevills was released on Jan. 24 on a $30,500 bond. Boyd was released on Jan. 31 on a $66,000 bond.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.