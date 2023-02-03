3 arrested after drug bust on Kees Avenue in Alexandria

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three people were arrested in Alexandria after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust on Kees Avenue on Jan. 24.

Those arrested include:

  • Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25
    • Possession of CDS I with the intent to distribute
    • Three counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute
    • Possession of CDS III with intent to distribute
    • Possession of CDS IV with the intent to distribute
    • Possession of CDS V
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Vanessa Nevills, 33
    • Possession of CDS I with the intent to distribute
    • Three counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute
    • Possession of CDS III with the intent to distribute
    • Possession of CDS IV with the intent to distribute
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Camille Demetrice Boyd, 36
    • Possession of CDS I
    • Possession of counterfeit CDS II with intent to distribute
    • Possession of counterfeit CDS III with intent to distribute
    • Illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs
    • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Two counts of contempt – Failure to pay fine (Woodworth PD)

RADE said these arrests stem from a previous investigation that recently resulted in the arrest of Hicks back on Jan. 11. RADE said he was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics, a firearm and $9,219 in cash. He was able to post his $125,000 bond and was released from jail on Jan. 13.

As their investigation continued after Hick’s release from jail, RADE agents were able to determine possible narcotics activity coming from a home Hicks shared with Nevills on Kees Avenue.

On Jan. 24, RADE agents executed a search warrant. Agents said both Hicks and Nevills were present at the home and had several illegal drugs and money in their possession. Agents also searched a vehicle at the home belonging to Boyd. They said Boyd was found to be in possession of several illegal drugs and a gun. Boyd is a convicted felon and is currently prohibited from possessing a firearm.

All three were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Hicks was released on Jan. 31 on a $77,000 bond. Nevills was released on Jan. 24 on a $30,500 bond.  Boyd was released on Jan. 31 on a $66,000 bond.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Inmate at Pollock prison dies
RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area
APSO: DC-3 offender escapes in Cottonport; quickly captured

Latest News

The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La.
$45M insurance incentive legislation heads to governor’s desk
Alena and Jim
Interview: Insurance Commissioner Donelon on special session's end
Students gather at LSUA for regional 'Educators Rising' competition
Enrich, ensure and encourage was the message hundreds of students heard before competing in the...
5th annual ‘Educators Rising’ addresses Cenla teacher shortage