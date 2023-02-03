3 arrested after drug bust on Kees Avenue in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three people were arrested in Alexandria after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust on Kees Avenue on Jan. 24.
Those arrested include:
- Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25
- Possession of CDS I with the intent to distribute
- Three counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute
- Possession of CDS III with intent to distribute
- Possession of CDS IV with the intent to distribute
- Possession of CDS V
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Vanessa Nevills, 33
- Possession of CDS I with the intent to distribute
- Three counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute
- Possession of CDS III with the intent to distribute
- Possession of CDS IV with the intent to distribute
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Camille Demetrice Boyd, 36
- Possession of CDS I
- Possession of counterfeit CDS II with intent to distribute
- Possession of counterfeit CDS III with intent to distribute
- Illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Two counts of contempt – Failure to pay fine (Woodworth PD)
RADE said these arrests stem from a previous investigation that recently resulted in the arrest of Hicks back on Jan. 11. RADE said he was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics, a firearm and $9,219 in cash. He was able to post his $125,000 bond and was released from jail on Jan. 13.
As their investigation continued after Hick’s release from jail, RADE agents were able to determine possible narcotics activity coming from a home Hicks shared with Nevills on Kees Avenue.
On Jan. 24, RADE agents executed a search warrant. Agents said both Hicks and Nevills were present at the home and had several illegal drugs and money in their possession. Agents also searched a vehicle at the home belonging to Boyd. They said Boyd was found to be in possession of several illegal drugs and a gun. Boyd is a convicted felon and is currently prohibited from possessing a firearm.
All three were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Hicks was released on Jan. 31 on a $77,000 bond. Nevills was released on Jan. 24 on a $30,500 bond. Boyd was released on Jan. 31 on a $66,000 bond.
*All persons are innocent until proven guilty
