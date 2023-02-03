Alexandria man arrested after drug complaints on Browns Bend Road

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving complaints about illegal drug activity on Browns Bend Road.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Richard Scott Dauzart, 43, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a legend drug with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, the illegal carrying of a firearm with narcotics, the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer.

Due to his criminal history, RPSO said they deployed a SWAT team to aid in executing a search warrant for his home on Jan. 23. RPSO said the team found him hiding under the home. After a brief struggle, Dauzart was taken into custody without further incident. Upon searching the home, several drugs and an AR-style rifle were found.

Dauzart was taken to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was released on Jan. 25 on a $26,500 bond.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty

