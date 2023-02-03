Alexandria man arrested after drug complaints on Browns Bend Road

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving complaints about illegal drug activity on Browns Bend Road.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Richard Scott Dauzart, 43, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a legend drug with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, the illegal carrying of a firearm with narcotics, the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer.

Due to his criminal history, RPSO said they deployed a SWAT team to aid in executing a search warrant for his home on Jan. 23. RPSO said the team found him hiding under the home. After a brief struggle, Dauzart was taken into custody without further incident. Upon searching the home, several drugs and an AR-style rifle were found.

Dauzart was taken to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was released on Jan. 25 on a $26,500 bond.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Inmate at Pollock prison dies
RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area
APSO: DC-3 offender escapes in Cottonport; quickly captured

Latest News

Pineville man arrested after illegal drug complaints on Radio Road
Senate Finance passes both bills during special session but made changes.
Both insurance-related bills from special session are headed to governor
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect