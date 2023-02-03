APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect

(Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the photo above.

APD said the suspect is responsible for multiple felony thefts at the Walmart on Coliseum Blvd. from the past four months.

If you have any information on this person’s identification or whereabouts, please contact APD at (318) 441-6461 or (318) 955-1780 or you can contact Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. They never want your name. They just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.

