Man identifies as law enforcement officer in new scam call

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An individual identifying himself as a Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Officer is scam-calling area citizens for money, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the individual identifies himself as Sgt. Taylor, and calls in regards to active warrants for missing court.

The individual may call from various phone numbers but 337-404-6562 Ext. 700 has been identified as a number used relating to the scam calls.

“VPSO called the number and identified ourselves but Sgt. Taylor rudely disconnected the call,” VPSO said in the Facebook post.

VPSO urges citizens who receive a call to hang up and block the number.

