Pineville man arrested after illegal drug complaints on Radio Road

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville was arrested after complaints were made about fentanyl and meth being sold from a home on Radio Road.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that John David Dorsey, 36, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of counterfeit CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, the illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Once Dorsey was named as a suspect, RPSO said RADE agents conducted a traffic stop with him on Jan. 25. Illegal narcotics were discovered in the car, and he was taken into custody without incident. Agents then searched his home and discovered more narcotics and a firearm.

Dorsey was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and has a bond of $80,500.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.