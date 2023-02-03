VOTE: RPSB 2023/2024 calendar options runoff

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - There is only one day left to cast your vote for next year’s calendar for Rapides Parish schools.

After nearly 6,000 votes were cast on the original four options, RPSB has narrowed it down to two options: the Traditional Calendar and the Mid-August Start Calendar. The options are similar, but there are a couple of differences to note.

With the Traditional Calendar, students would return to school on August 7 and would get out of school on May 17. This is the option RPSB is currently following. It also offers the traditional winter and spring breaks students are on now.

With the Mid-August Start Calendar option, students would return to school on August 14 and would get out of school on May 23. The biggest difference would be for teachers, a few of their staffing days would switch up.

It is important to note that over 5,700 votes were cast. The Traditional Calendar received a little over 2,000 votes. With only two choices left, it will be interesting to see which option comes out on top.

“Just study them,” said RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell. “Make sure you are selecting the one that would best fit the needs of our students and best meet the needs of our community. We encourage everybody to get out there and vote. I promise you, we look at those votes and based on those votes, that is what we present to our board.”

Everyone has until February 3 at 4 p.m. to cast their vote. The results will be presented to the board at the meeting on February 7. At that time, the board will officially vote on which calendar option to adopt. Any viewers wishing to place their vote can click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.