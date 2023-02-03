Suspect wanted in connection with Pineville house fire investigation

Pineville fire investigation
Pineville fire investigation(State Fire Marshal's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshall’s Office is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a house fire in Pineville that threatened the lives of two people who were sleeping inside.

The Pineville Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, in the 100 block of Lorelei Street.

One of the occupants discovered the fire quickly and was able to extinguish it with a water hose. The fire was contained to the front porch.

It was determined through an assessment of the scene and video evidence that the fire was intentionally set. SFM deputies are looking for the male suspect seen in the video.

You can see in the video that the suspect is wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt, dark-colored pants with a horizontal reflective stripe across the left thigh, black shoes and a black shirt under the sweatshirt.

Pineville Fire Investigation

The SFM is asking anyone with information about this person’s identity and whereabouts to contact the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through our online tip form found at lasfm.org

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Inmate at Pollock prison dies
RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area
APSO: DC-3 offender escapes in Cottonport; quickly captured

Latest News

fire
Pineville Fire Investigation
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
La. Senate Finance Committee advances $45M insurance incentive bill