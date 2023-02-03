Suspect wanted in connection with Pineville house fire investigation

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshall’s Office is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a house fire in Pineville that threatened the lives of two people who were sleeping inside.

The Pineville Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, in the 100 block of Lorelei Street.

One of the occupants discovered the fire quickly and was able to extinguish it with a water hose. The fire was contained to the front porch.

It was determined through an assessment of the scene and video evidence that the fire was intentionally set. SFM deputies are looking for the male suspect seen in the video.

You can see in the video that the suspect is wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt, dark-colored pants with a horizontal reflective stripe across the left thigh, black shoes and a black shirt under the sweatshirt.

Pineville Fire Investigation

The SFM is asking anyone with information about this person’s identity and whereabouts to contact the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through our online tip form found at lasfm.org

