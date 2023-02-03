Two wanted in homicide at Westlake mobile home park

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people are wanted by authorities in connection to the homicide of a man in a Westlake mobile home park, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is wanted on the charge of principal to second-degree murder. Autoria “Tori” D. Lachney, 22, of Lake Charles is wanted on the charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

“These are young people - 22 years old, both of them, we keep talking about young people and the violence they are committing, and it really is a shame,” Mancuso said.

Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, was found deceased inside the residence on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Ned’s bond is set at $650,000. Lachney’s is $65,000.

Mancuso said the motive may be drug-related.

“We know we found drugs in the house and it looks like they were left there in a hurry, so we’re going to make an assumption that it’s drug-related,” Mancuso said.

Sheriff Mancuso said CPSO is awaiting an additional DNA profile tied to a possible third suspect. He also said he believes others are helping Ned and Lachney flee law enforcement.

