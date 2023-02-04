ASH’s All-American Alexis Guillory signs with LSU Track & Field

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexis Guillory joins a very talented list of track & field athletes from Alexandria Senior High to sign to the next level.

On Friday, February 3, she wrote her own name down on the list and signed her signature on her letter of intent to continue her career at LSU.

KALB posted an interview with Guillory following her signing ceremony:

During her time in Alexandria, Guillory has racked up national accolades. Last summer, Guillory competed in the Junior Olympics where she placed top five nationally in her age group in the javelin. She has also earned All-American honors for two straight years.

Guillory joins her T&F teammate Sarah Dupuy who recently signed to play at UL-Lafayette.

