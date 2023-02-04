Bi-District Round: Highlights & Scores from high school soccer playoffs

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Across the state, the high school soccer playoffs are underway with 18 local teams all in contention for a state title.

Below is the updated list of scores from the Bi-District round and the upcoming games that will be played over the weekend. The home team is listed second.

BOYS’ SOCCER:

  • DIVISION I
    • #21 ASH vs #12 Central Lafourche - Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.
    • #23 Pineville vs #10 Baton Rouge - Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.
  • DIVISION II
    • #22 New Orleans Military & Maritime vs #11 Nat Central - Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.
  • DIVISION III
    • #28 Buckeye 0, #5 E.D. White 4
    • #19 Lutcher 0, #14 Leesville 1
  • DIVISION IV
    • #21 Glenmora 0, #12 Covenant Christian 9
    • #19 Evangel Christian 6, #14 Rapides 0
    • #27 Acadiana Renaissance Charter 0, #6 Grace Christian 1
    • #31 Thomas Jefferson vs #2 Menard - Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.

GIRLS’ SOCCER:

  • DIVISION I
    • #21 Destrehan 0, #12 ASH 3
  • DIVISION II
    • #22 North Vermillion 1, #11 Tioga 0
    • #18 Nat Central 1, #15 East Jefferson 2
  • DIVISION III
    • #25 Buckeye vs #8 University Lab
    • #22 Leesville 1, #11 Lutcher 3
    • #23 Livonia vs #10 Grant - Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m.
  • DIVISION IV
    • #32 Rapides 0, #1 Loyola Prep 8
    • #25 Menard 1, #8 Louise McGehee 5
    • #31 Delta Charter vs #2 Grace Christian - Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Inmate at Pollock prison dies
APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect
Pineville fire investigation
Suspect wanted in connection with Pineville house fire investigation

Latest News

Rapides girls’ soccer overcomes unlikely journey to the playoffs
Rapides girls' soccer team posing after the first win in program history three years ago.
Path to the Postseason: Rapides girls’ soccer overcomes unlikely journey to the playoffs
Isaac Haney (3) had 12 points, seven rebounds and a career-high-tying seven assists in...
NSU Demons drop HCU for fifth straight win
Joelle Johnson (white-22) scored a career high 22 points in NSU's 69-58 loss at HCU on Thursday.
Lady Demons come up short at HCU