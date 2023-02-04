Bi-District Round: Highlights & Scores from high school soccer playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Across the state, the high school soccer playoffs are underway with 18 local teams all in contention for a state title.

Below is the updated list of scores from the Bi-District round and the upcoming games that will be played over the weekend. The home team is listed second.

BOYS’ SOCCER:

DIVISION I #21 ASH vs #12 Central Lafourche - Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. #23 Pineville vs #10 Baton Rouge - Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

DIVISION II #22 New Orleans Military & Maritime vs #11 Nat Central - Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

DIVISION III #28 Buckeye 0, #5 E.D. White 4 #19 Lutcher 0, #14 Leesville 1

DIVISION IV #21 Glenmora 0, #12 Covenant Christian 9 #19 Evangel Christian 6, #14 Rapides 0 #27 Acadiana Renaissance Charter 0, #6 Grace Christian 1 #31 Thomas Jefferson vs #2 Menard - Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.



GIRLS’ SOCCER:

DIVISION I #21 Destrehan 0, #12 ASH 3

DIVISION II #22 North Vermillion 1, #11 Tioga 0 #18 Nat Central 1, #15 East Jefferson 2

DIVISION III #25 Buckeye vs #8 University Lab #22 Leesville 1, #11 Lutcher 3 #23 Livonia vs #10 Grant - Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION IV #32 Rapides 0, #1 Loyola Prep 8 #25 Menard 1, #8 Louise McGehee 5 #31 Delta Charter vs #2 Grace Christian - Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.



