Nat Central’s Brown, Young Jr. sign to Division I programs

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - It was a big day for the Nat Central Chiefs as two more senior athletes signed their letter of intent to play at the Division I level.

Three-star defensive tackle Tre’Darius Brown is heading to the Power 5 level to play for Texas Tech. Brown has been committed to the Red Raiders since last year staying loyal to his first collegiate offer.

Brown’s teammate Brian Young Jr. will not have to make that far of a trip as he is staying in his backyard to play for his hometown team in Northwestern St. Young Jr. already had the luxury of playing at Turpin Stadium during his high school career for the Chiefs, and will continue that for the next four years with the Demons.

Brown and Young Jr. became the second and third Chief to sign with a Division I school, joining four-star offensive lineman Tyler Johnson, who is heading to Auburn University.

