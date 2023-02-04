Path to the Postseason: Rapides girls’ soccer overcomes unlikely journey to the playoffs

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The high school soccer playoffs started around the state with 13 teams representing Rapides Parish on the boys’ and girls’ sides.

However, perhaps no team in the playoffs has a better underdog story with an unlikely head coach leading the charge than the Rapides Mustangs. The boys’ soccer team at Rapides has been the staple of success, making the postseason in each of the last 16 years, but up until 2018, a girls’ team at the school did not exist.

“With the success of the boys’ program, some of the girls became interested,” said Waylon Laroux, the boys’ soccer coach at Rapides.

For the first few seasons for the up-and-coming girls’ team, fielding a full roster wasn’t easy as the Mustangs struggled out the gate, not winning a game in each of the first two seasons.

“We really started to focus on getting as many girls out there to play and just started teaching them basics,” said Laroux.

Coach Laroux eventually had double duties, taking over for the girls’ team as well in year three of the program. At that point, the school quickly realized that extra support would be needed if they wanted to help the girls pick up their first win.

That is when an unlikely call was placed to the Alexandria VA Medical Center in search of help.

“There I was a logistics specialist,” said Kaleb Brown, who received that phone call. “I worked with the warehouse distribution. I worked with number crunching, product purchasing and that kind of stuff.”

Surely that sounds like the perfect qualifications for a high school soccer coach, right? Probably not, but it was actually Brown’s history that piqued the interest of Rapides High School. Brown played soccer in high school at Northshore High School and eventually went on to play college athletics at the Naval Academy for four years before eventually getting a job at the VA Hospital in Pineville.

The call came from one of the players’ parents asking if Brown could come out and help with the team. At first, Brown said the idea was to just help with fundamentals and strategy, but eventually, it turned into a full-time job with practice four days a week. That dedication slowly but surely led to the Mustangs finding their stride. In year three, Rapides finally won their first game in a 4-2 win over Bolton.

“I was so excited,” said Dulce Olvera, a senior on the 2022-2023 team. “I never thought we’d win a game ever in my whole entire life.”

Since then, the victory photos following games have become a habit. The team has increased its win total each season over the last three years. That momentum all led to this season, where in year five of the program, the Lady Mustangs qualified as the #32 seed in the Division IV playoffs, marking the first playoff appearance in school history.

“It was almost like a moment of relief because of all the work we did, and to actually make this happen in such a short time frame was an exciting moment,” said Brown.

Rapides will play in its first playoff game Friday, Feb. 3, looking to make a statement with an upset against #1 Loyola Prep.

