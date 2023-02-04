Pineville & ASH split on the hardwood

High School Hoops
By Elijah Nixon and Austin Sober
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Lady Trojans and Lady Rebels were first in a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Rebels jumped out to an early lead, but the Trojans fought back after back-to-back three-pointers from Kaysha Hurd.

The Trojans had control for most of the game and ended up beating them for the second time this season, 52-42.

The boys were right after, and it was a back-forth game.

The Rebels gained control of the second half and earned themselves a 75-62 win on their home court.

