Burglary suspect arrested near St. Frances Cabrini School

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A burglary suspect has been arrested after being spotted behind St. Frances Cabrini School in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department received a call around 1:35 p.m. on February 6, stating a white man wearing a light blue shirt and fitting the description of a suspect from a previous burglary was walking in the 3900 block of Masonic Drive. When officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was later discovered running behind St. Frances Cabrini School and the nearby neighborhood.

The School Resource Officer at Cabrini School, along with APD officers, assisted in the search and apprehended the suspect shortly after.

Joseph Alletag, 43, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of stolen things, one count of resisting an officer and one count of trespassing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, you are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

