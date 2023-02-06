Defense attorney withdraws day before murder trial scheduled to start

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The second of three scheduled trials for the suspects accused of killing Deven Brooks, 27 of Ball, will be rescheduled after defendant Tremaine Veal’s defense attorney withdrew as his counsel the day before the trial was scheduled to start.

Veal, 21 of Alexandria, is charged with second degree murder. Up until Monday, Jan. 6, 2023, he was was represented by defense attorney Darrell Hickman. Records reflect Hickman was retained.

Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red River in Alexandria on Jan. 11, 2022. Police said Brooks had been shot in the head. His body was bound with cables, zip ties and duct tape. Brooks had been reported as a possible kidnapping victim to the Ball Police Department two days before his body was found.

Two others were charged with second degree murder in connection with the case - Jamaria Randle and Terrance Lavalais. A neighbor placed Randle, who police said was once in a relationship with Brooks, at his home the night he disappeared. The neighbor told police that Brooks was trying to get Randle to leave, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Police believe the three were trying to get money from Brooks.

Last week, Lavalais pleaded “guilty as charged” to second degree murder in the midst of jury selection for his trial. He was sentenced by Judge Greg Beard to life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. The State told the Court it may make a motion for a reduction of sentence if Lavalais provides significant assistance to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of his co-defendants.

Veal’s trial was scheduled to begin this week, but on Monday, Jan. 6, 2023, the day before jury selection would typically begin, Hickman withdrew as his attorney. An explanation as to why Hickman was withdrawing was not given in open court. News Channel 5 called Hickman’s law office to get clarification and left a message on the answering machine. We have not heard back.

Since Veal needed a new attorney, public defender Phillip Robinson was appointed as counsel. All parties will be back in court on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 to work out a plan as to what comes next.

A trial for Jamaria Randle is scheduled to start the week of Feb. 12, 2023.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lea Hall and Brian Cespiva.

