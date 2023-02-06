Girl Scout Cookie booths coming to a storefront near you

LOUISIANA - Starting Feb. 10, Girl Scouts across the state of Louisiana will be setting up booths in front of stores with everybody’s favorite treat: Girl Scout Cookies!

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has been a tradition for more than 100 years- the first known cookie sale dates back to 1917! The Girl Scout Cookie Program emphasizes five skills in the Girl Scouts: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills and Business Ethics. A lot has changed in the last hundred years, but this has not: Girl Scouts continues to build girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Want to stock up on your classic Girl Scout favorites? Use our Cookie Finder at www.gslpg.org/cookies to find a Cookie Booth near you! There is nothing quite like supporting girl entrepreneurship and stocking your freezer with Thin Mints at the same time!

Looking to try Girl Scouts’ newest cookie? The Raspberry Rally has been dubbed the ‘sister’ to the Thin Mint; however, instead of a chocolatey mint center, it is raspberry instead! In a first for Girl Scout Cookies, the Raspberry Rally is only available online, customers will have to have this tasty treat shipped directly to them! These will be available to order starting Feb. 27.

While Girl Scout Cookies are a tasty tradition, they are so much more than a cookie! Girls learn valuable leadership skills by participating in the Cookie Program. In addition to this, funds generated by the Cookie Program stay local. Girl Scout troops use funds for leadership experiences, educational trips and community projects. To learn more about Girl Scout Cookies and the benefits they provide to local communities, visit www.gslpg.org/cookies.

