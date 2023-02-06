LCU hosts Mike Golay of Behold Israel in first C3 of spring semester

PINEVILLE, La. - Pastor Mike Golay, director of operations for Behold Israel, will deliver the message at Louisiana Christian University’s first Christ, Church, Culture event of the spring 2023 semester.

The title of his presentation is: “Where are we on the prophetic time line?”

Behold Israel is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide reliable and accurate reporting on developments in Israel and the region.

“LCU’s yearlong study of Revelation during our weekly chapel gathering and through multiple Bible study groups campus-wide will be accentuated by Pastor Golay’s presentation,” said LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer. “Understanding the role of Israel in terms of End Times discussions is paramount.”

Golay lived and worked in Israel for 8 years, leading numerous ministry teams, including Jesus Film projects in the Galilee region. Golay serves as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force and served as lead pastor of Friendship Church in Shakopee, Minnesota for 17 years.

The event will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Guinn Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 Louisiana Christian University. All rights reserved.