LCU hosts Mike Golay of Behold Israel in first C3 of spring semester

Pastor Mike Golay, director of operations for Behold Israel
Pastor Mike Golay, director of operations for Behold Israel(Provided Courtesy of Dr. Elizabeth Barfoot Clarke / LCU)
By Dr. Elizabeth B. Clarke
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. - Pastor Mike Golay, director of operations for Behold Israel, will deliver the message at Louisiana Christian University’s first Christ, Church, Culture event of the spring 2023 semester.

The title of his presentation is: “Where are we on the prophetic time line?”

Behold Israel is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide reliable and accurate reporting on developments in Israel and the region.

“LCU’s yearlong study of Revelation during our weekly chapel gathering and through multiple Bible study groups campus-wide will be accentuated by Pastor Golay’s presentation,” said LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer. “Understanding the role of Israel in terms of End Times discussions is paramount.”

Golay lived and worked in Israel for 8 years, leading numerous ministry teams, including Jesus Film projects in the Galilee region. Golay serves as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force and served as lead pastor of Friendship Church in Shakopee, Minnesota for 17 years.

The event will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Guinn Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 Louisiana Christian University. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria man arrested after drug complaints on Browns Bend Road
Pineville man arrested after illegal drug complaints on Radio Road
3 arrested after drug bust on Kees Avenue in Alexandria
Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
Unidentified pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Nightside Forecast
Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
On Sat. Feb. 4, the 2023 4-H District Livestock Show and Sale of Champions was held at...
WATCH AGAIN: 4-H District Livestock Show 2023