Leesville man accused of sexual contact with 7-year-old girl

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of having sexual contact with a young girl in an investigation conducted by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

VPSO said the arrest of Thomas A. McCartney, 35, stems from an investigation that began on the night of Feb. 5. VPSO had received a complaint from a woman claiming that she walked in on our boyfriend, McCartney, engaging sexually with her seven-year-old daughter. The complainant also indicated that a disturbance involving a firearm ensued, and McCartney fled away in a vehicle.

VPSO said during its investigation they learned that McCartney was a Tier 3 registered sex offender in the State of Louisiana and that he was previously arrested in 2006 for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and in 2010 was arrested for two counts of aggravated rape in regards to a 12-year-old victim.

McCartney was eventually located in Harris County, Texas. Area law enforcement was made aware, and he was taken into custody soon after without incident.

McCartney will be extradited back to Vernon Parish for prosecution on a warrant issued for one count of first-degree rape. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

