Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: APD releases suspect and vehicle description involved in fatal shooting on Magnolia Street

APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January 20 in reference to someone being shot. They found Alfred Jerome King, 34, lying on the ground. King was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The identity of the shooter was determined to be Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, of Baton Rouge. He is wanted for one count of second degree murder.

APD previously said Clowers was driving a white Ford/Chevrolet work van, with no windows on the two rear panels. The van is supposed to have a cage or screen separating the cab from the cargo area and a lift gate on the rear. They provided a graphic of what the van looks like:

Van with lift gate (APD)

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please get in touch with the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

