Unidentified pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La - On Feb. 4, 2023, the Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on LA Highway 111 at Tom Beckcom Road that claimed the life of an unidentified female pedestrian.

The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle was traveling southbound on Hwy 111. For reasons still under investigation, a pedestrian was walking in the southbound lane and was struck by the unknown vehicle. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP believes the vehicle involved could be an older model (1994-1995) silver Ford Mustang. The vehicle may also have an exhaust that emits moderate sound. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle or the identity of the pedestrian to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911.

The crash remains under investigation.

