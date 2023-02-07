AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries

Protecting Innocence press conference
Protecting Innocence press conference(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and several Louisiana lawmakers want to address the issue of whether certain books should be restricted in public libraries.

Many Louisiana lawmakers are already proposing legislation around the issue.

Landry held a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to release his “Protecting Innocence Report.” He said the report is a thorough examination of the state of public libraries in Louisiana.

[3:25 PM] Mykal Vincent DocumentCloud

According to Landry, the report highlights the access that children have to material that his office calls far from age-appropriate.

“Libraries are repositories of knowledge and resources that are able to help children and adults alike solve problems, learn new skills, and hone emotional intelligence,” Landry said the in the report. “As such, I believe that libraries should house a variety of diverse and inclusive viewpoints – not only because we are all unique individuals, but also because we must face unique problems. At the same time, children and teenagers do not have the emotional maturity of adults and may be unprepared to experience certain aspects of our world.”

Landry’s report also includes potential steps that he said parents and lawmakers can take to resolve the issue.

“One solution we recommend is updating our library card system so that parents can ultimately choose what materials are appropriate for their children, which then takes pressure off of the librarians and puts more power back into the hands of parents – where it belongs,” Landry said.

The ACLU released the below statement:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
Thomas A. McCartney
Leesville man accused of sexual contact with 7-year-old girl
Glenmora Elementary School
Two more discrimination charges were filed against RPSB in December
An abandoned hotel that has sat vacant on N. MacArthur Dr. is now a pile of rubbish after...
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result
Tremaine Veal (L) is charged with second degree murder for the Jan. 2022 death of Deven Brooks...
Defense attorney withdraws day before murder trial scheduled to start

Latest News

An ATRANS bus bench has been removed at the intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
Senate Finance passes both bills during special session but made changes.
Both insurance-related bills from special session signed into law by governor
Opelousas man arrested in Zoosiana squirrel monkey theft; monkeys still missing
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass