ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed.

At the busy intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street, all three of the ATRANS benches, including one covered shelter, were replaced with yellow standing poles without a place to sit.

We spoke to a representative at ATRANS, who told us that the intersection will remain a normal bus stop, but they will not have benches there anymore. We drove further down Bolton Avenue but did not see any changes to the other bus stops.

The exact reason for the bench removal was not confirmed. We plan on asking the city administration why the benches were removed and if any more bus stops around the city will be affected at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

