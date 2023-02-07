Bunkie police looking for missing teen

Cazun Alfred
Cazun Alfred(Bunkie PD / Family photo)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen who ran away from home.

Cazun Alfred, 15, was last seen on Thursday, February 2, sometime in the morning in Bunkie. He was wearing red and black pajamas, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information about Cazun’s whereabouts, please contact the Bunkie Police Department at 318-346-2664.

