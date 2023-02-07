FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA).

The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.

The FLEYA training program is a free weeklong overnight camp that will teach students, age 15 to 17, about federal, state, and local law enforcement practices.

The joint training program at Tulane’s Uptown campus will show students different career paths by giving them a look inside the various practices and techniques taught by experts and agency instructors.

The program will begin on June 25 and run until June 30.

Application

Application Essay

FLEYA Eligibility Criteria

  • The student is a United States Citizen residing in the state of Louisiana
  • Currently enrolled in a Louisiana High School
  • Must be 15 to 17 years old at the time of the Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA), which will be held June 25-30.
  • This program is only for current high school students (students graduating high school in the spring 2023, are not eligible)
  • Minimum GPA of 2.7
  • Must complete the entire application
  • Understands they must be present each day of the FLEYA program; no absences during FLEYA
  • Completed application and essay must be emailed in PDF form to LouisianaFLEYA@fbi.gov. (Note: No Google Docs or applications requiring a password to access will be accepted)

Parents or interested applicants can email LouisianaFLEYA@fbi.gov with any questions regarding the program.

