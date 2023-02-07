Joe Burrow Foundation to give up to $50k with new grant program

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced Tuesday morning it launched a new grant program to fund mental health and food insecurity projects.

The foundation’s new program, known as “Do Good” grants, will donate up to $50,000 toward proposals that come up with new, innovative and sustainable designs that will make a lasting impact on those in need.

While the Joe Burrow Foundation primarily focuses on mental health in children and food insecurity in the Greater Cincinnati area and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the foundation says they will also support projects with a “broader mission.”

The first round of grant applications is being accepted now until April 30, and the second one will open up in the summer of 2023.

For those interested in applying or want to learn more, click this link.

