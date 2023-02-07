LSUA looking to finish season strong

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team has never had a 10-loss season.

After Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M Texarkana, the Generals have eight losses on the year.

LSUA did have a nine-loss season, and in that year, they went all the way to the NAIA Championship game.

This year is not too much different because this team still has the fight to finish the year strong.

Head Coach Larry Cordaro said that this team is excited to try to turn things around against a rival in LSUS.

“We have to come out with energy,” said Cordaro. “We have to continue to have that chip on our shoulder and get back to our brand of basketball, and there is no better time to do than against LSUS.”

Tipoff for the Generals is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

