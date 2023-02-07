McKinney’s double-double stretch has LCU on four-game winning streak

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s Miya McKinney is Central Louisiana’s version of LSU’s Angel Reese.

The graduate student from Ville Platte has been a stat sheet stuffer, leading the Lady Wildcats in games played, minutes, FG%, PPG and rebounds. McKinney is also on an impressive double-double stretch, recording double digits in points and rebounds in eight straight games.

In 20 games, McKinney has 15 double-doubles while averaging 16.6 ppg, with 12.2 rebounds per contest. In RRAC play, she is only added to that total averaging higher point totals and rebounds each game.

News Channel 5 went on LCU’s athletic website and went back as far as stats were provided. Since 2012, no Lady Wildcat finished the season averaging a double-double. With five games left in the regular season, McKinney is on pace to be the first.

During her double-double streak, LCU is 6-2 and winners of their last four. Louisiana Christian is now 9-5 in conference play which is good enough for third place in the RRAC standings. McKinney has helped the Lady Wildcats clinch a postseason birth with two weeks left in the season.

