Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery

Images show recovery efforts for the spy balloon that was shot down and fell into the Atlantic Ocean. (Source: US Fleet Forces/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Using underwater drones, warships and inflatable vessels, the Navy is carrying out an extensive operation to gather all of the pieces of the massive Chinese spy balloon a U.S. fighter jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

In the newest images released by the Navy on Tuesday, sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 are seen leaning over a rigid hull inflatable boat and pulling in broad swaths of the balloon’s white outer fabric and shell structure.

The White House said the balloon was a setback to already tense relations with Beijing. (CNN, POOL, DOD, ALEX DAVIS, PAUL INMAN, SENATE TV, HOUSE TV)

The head of U.S. Northern Command, Gen. Glen VanHerck, said Monday the teams were taking precautions to safeguard against the chance any part of the balloon was rigged with explosives.

The balloon was an estimated 200 feet (60 meters) tall and was carrying a long sensor package underneath, which VanHerck estimated was the size of a small regional jet.

The Navy is also using ships to map and scan the sea floor for all remaining parts of the balloon, so U.S. analysts can get a full picture of what types of sensors the Chinese were using and to better understand how the balloon was able to maneuver.

The balloon debris is scattered in waters that are about 50 feet (15 meters) deep, but stretch across an area 15 football fields long and 15 football fields across, VanHerck said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
Thomas A. McCartney
Leesville man accused of sexual contact with 7-year-old girl
Glenmora Elementary School
Two more discrimination charges were filed against RPSB in December
Tremaine Veal (L) is charged with second degree murder for the Jan. 2022 death of Deven Brooks...
Defense attorney withdraws day before murder trial scheduled to start
An abandoned hotel that has sat vacant on N. MacArthur Dr. is now a pile of rubbish after...
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result

Latest News

Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize
A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Residents remain evacuated after chemical release from train
Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes...
Toddler accidentally starts apartment fire, investigators say