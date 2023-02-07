Oakdale firefighter arrested for solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish

Edward J. Robinson
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KALB) - A firefighter from the Oakdale Fire Department has been arrested for soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), Edward J. Robinson, 32, of Oakdale was communicating with someone online who he believed to be a minor. Robinson made two separate accounts, using fake names and photos, requesting phone sex in exchange for money. He also asked the minor to watch him engage in sexual activity.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit investigated the allegations and positively identified Robinson as the suspect. They learned he was recently employed as a firefighter with the Oakdale Fire Department.

He was arrested on February 3 without incident by the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office for computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

