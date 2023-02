Broussard, La. (KPLC) - A man was arrested in the theft of a dozen squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana last month, KLFY reports.

Joseph Randell, 61, of Opelousas was reportedly booked on a burglary charge and 12 counts of animal cruelty. The monkeys have not been found, and that investigation is ongoing.

Coverage of the monkey theft from Feb. 1.

