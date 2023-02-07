Regional Round: Where is your local team playing in the 2nd round of the soccer playoffs?

As Louisiana high school soccer teams reach one step closer to the state championship game, six...
As Louisiana high school soccer teams reach one step closer to the state championship game, six teams from Cenla remain in contention.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - As Louisiana high school soccer teams reach one step closer to the state championship game, six teams from Cenla remain in contention.

See below the matchups featuring our local schools and the game teams for each match. The home team is listed second.

Click the Division tab to view the full bracket.

GIRLS’ BRACKET:

  • DIVISION I
    • #12 ASH vs #5 Dominican - Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Pan Am Stadium at 5 p.m.
  • DIVISION III
    • #10 Grant vs #7 Vandebilt Catholic - Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Vandebilt Catholic at 5:30 p.m.
  • DIVISION IV
    • #2 Grace Christian vs #18 Thomas Jefferson - Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Harold “Hoss” Memtsas Stadium at 4 p.m.

BOYS’ BRACKET:

  • DIVISION III
    • #14 Leesville vs #3 St. Louis Catholic - Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Cowgirl Field at 6:30 p.m.
  • DIVISION IV
    • #11 Pope John Paul II vs #6 Grace Christian - Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Ward 9 Sports Complex at 5 p.m.
    • #15 Northlake Christian vs #2 Menard - Thursday, Feb. 9 at Menard at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria man arrested after drug complaints on Browns Bend Road
Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
Pineville man arrested after illegal drug complaints on Radio Road
3 arrested after drug bust on Kees Avenue in Alexandria
Unidentified pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash

Latest News

Sharp collects third SLC Player of the Week honor
Sharp collects third SLC Player of the Week honor
LSUA looking to finish season strong
LSUA General work to bounce back
Miya McKinney going for a lay-up against LSU Shreveport.
McKinney’s double-double stretch has LCU on four-game winning streak