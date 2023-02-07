Regional Round: Where is your local team playing in the 2nd round of the soccer playoffs?

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - As Louisiana high school soccer teams reach one step closer to the state championship game, six teams from Cenla remain in contention.

See below the matchups featuring our local schools and the game teams for each match. The home team is listed second.

Click the Division tab to view the full bracket.

GIRLS’ BRACKET:

DIVISION I #12 ASH vs #5 Dominican - Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Pan Am Stadium at 5 p.m.

DIVISION III #10 Grant vs #7 Vandebilt Catholic - Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Vandebilt Catholic at 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION IV #2 Grace Christian vs #18 Thomas Jefferson - Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Harold “Hoss” Memtsas Stadium at 4 p.m.



BOYS’ BRACKET:

DIVISION III #14 Leesville vs #3 St. Louis Catholic - Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Cowgirl Field at 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION IV #11 Pope John Paul II vs #6 Grace Christian - Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Ward 9 Sports Complex at 5 p.m. #15 Northlake Christian vs #2 Menard - Thursday, Feb. 9 at Menard at 6 p.m.



